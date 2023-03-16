Helen Skelton has fans saying the same thing as she shares beautiful photo with Elsie Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton shared a stunning photo on Thursday

Helen Skelton is a northern lass through and through and she recently returned home to enjoy some family time and scenic views.

And on Thursday, she shared some of the gorgeous views as she took her young daughter with her on a trip to the Lake District. Snow was still fresh on the ground as Helen walked along with Elsie snugly in her buggy, and the Countryfile presenter wrapped up warm in a thick puffer coat, trousers, boots and woollen hat with sunglasses.

The background was made up of the jaw-dropping vistas that the Lake District offers with a snowy mountain and wintery lake on full display.

Helen was quick to note her surroundings in her caption, simply remarking: "Home," alongside the heart and mountain emojis.

Her followers were united in the comments, as they all enthused how "lucky" the mum-of-three was to call such a place her home.

Helen enjoyed some time in the Lake District

One posted: "Stunning, so lucky living so close to something this beautiful," while a second added: "Also lucky to call the #lakedistrict #home the weather has been grim today tho."

A third shared: "As a Cumbrian away from home I appreciate the views of the lakes," and a fourth penned: "Really beautiful, the scenery is spectacular. I love your coat and boots, you look so lovely and warm."

Helen and her family have been enjoying the snow and earlier in the week, the former Blue Peter presenter posted a seriously precious snapshot of herself making the most of the snowy outdoors.

The star has been enjoying time with family

The 39-year-old looked stylish in a warm black puffer coat and a knitted cream beanie flecked with technicolour dots.

She wore her blonde locks down loose beneath her hat and completed her look with a touch of natural makeup. Little Elsie, meanwhile, looked cosy in a warm snowsuit emblazoned with adorable woodland creatures, tiny mushrooms and dainty flowers.

"You do right to keep your eye on the big kids... Snowballs incoming… And those boys can throw [snowflake and snowman emoji] #snowdays #snow #freshair," Helen penned in the caption.

