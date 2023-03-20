Jamie Redknapp shares stunning photo of wife Frida and baby son in moving tribute Jamie and Frida share one-year-old-son Raphael together

Jamie Redknapp has shared a heartfelt message to his wife Frida and mother Sandra on Mother's Day along with three special photos.

The former footballer and father-of-three, 49, posted his touching tribute on Sunday as he enjoyed a day with his family. His one-year-old son Raphael looked so sweet in the photos, alongside mum Frida, 38, who posed in beachwear in one of the pictures.

Jamie wrote: "Amazing to spend Mother’s Day with the 2 most special ladies in my life. To my mum, thanks for being such a great role model to me. Your class and grace shine so brightly. We’re so lucky to have you. And to my wife Frida, you’re an incredible mum, we love you so much. And to all the wonderful mums out there have the best day. Hope you’re all getting spoilt rotten."

In the first photo, we see Jamie and Frida walking holding hands with their toddler son Raphael who looks adorable dressed in a green jacket and grey trousers. Alongside Jamie are his parents Harry and Sandra.

Jamie also shared a holiday photo of stunning model Frida in a bikini holding little Raphael on a beach, while the third picture is of Jamie and his mum together.

Frida was clearly touched by her husband's loving tribute, telling Jamie in the comments section: "Had the best day! Thank you Sötnos and the children." 'Sötnos' is Swedish for 'sweetie'.

Jamie shared a beach photo of Frida and Raphael

One fan told Jamie: "Amazing pic Jamie, very blessed," and another said, "Beautiful picture Happy Mothers Day."

One follower pointed out little Raphael's new milestone, writing: "Can't believe little one is walking already."

Jamie with wife Frida

Jamie and Frida married in October 2021 at Chelsea Registry Office in West London and welcomed their first child together, Raphael, the following month.

The couple have seven children between them: Raphael, Jamie's sons Charley and Beau who he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp, and Frida's four children with American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie filed for divorce from Louise in 2017, a year after she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The former couple were married for 19 years.

