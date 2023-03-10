Frida Redknapp sizzles in tiny crop top for sweaty workout at stunning Surrey home The wife of Jamie Redknapp always looks flawless

Swedish model Frida Redknapp dazzled fans with a different kind of update on Friday, when she swapped her perfectly poised fashion shots for a candid update from home.

Taking to her Instagram account, the blonde beauty, 38, posted a candid workout video where she can be seen training in a tiny black sports bra and matching gym leggings at her stunning Surrey mansion where she lives with her husband Jamie Redknapp.

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shows off petite physique during steamy workout session

Captioning the post, she penned: "45-minute workout [tick emoji]. I only used resistance bands and my body weight in today's session. Still burned."

Frida is no stranger to a gruelling workout

In the video, Frida can be seen holding onto a wooden wall fixture at her stunning abode and in the background gave her fans an excellent view of her stylish garden.

After sharing the details of her sweaty session, the star, who refers to herself as a "health and fitness junkie", whipped up a delicious-looking smoothie for the perfect post-workout fuel.

In the caption, she shared the healthy string of ingredients featured in the tasty masterpiece. "Post-workout smoothie: @bodyism body brilliance, organic frozen blueberries, organic banana, organic frozen chopped mango, Dirtea lion's mane powder, organic oat milk, a spoon of organic nut butter, a few ice cubes. Enjoy!"

The model enjoyed a healthy smoothie after her hard work

The star married her now-husband Jamie Redknapp in October 2021 and shortly after their nuptials at Chelsea Registry Office in West London, the pair welcomed their son Raphael completing their blended family of nine.

Whilst Frida likes to keep her children out of the spotlight she has previously revealed that her daughter is just like her healthy mum as they enjoy working out together.

Frida and her daughter like to train together

Last year, Frida shared a sweet snap as the pair sported crop tops and leggings for a photo post-boxing-workout. "Great [boxing] session with my girl," Frida wrote in the caption.

Husband Jamie was quick to show his approval, posting a boxing glove and a thumbs-up emoji in the comments section.

