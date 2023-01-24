Jamie Redknapp makes rare comment about finding love with 'perfect' wife Frida

Jamie Redknapp tends to keep quiet about his private life, particularly since he tied the knot with Swedish model Frida.

However, during an appearance on The John Bishop Show over the weekend, talk swiftly moved on to the football pundit's marriage as the guests touched upon the new Love Island for 'older people' on ITV.

"Well if I'd not met Frida, I would have been doing that Love Island retreat you were talking about," joked Jamie. "I would have been signing up for that!"

Asked whether he struggled with women after his split from his first wife, Louise Redknapp, fellow guest Gabby Logan chimed: "I think it was your birthday [John Bishop] and we were in a very well-known bar and it was a big fashion show.

"Lots of gorgeous women were coming in and lots of them were chatting to Jamie. He then turned to my husband Ken and he went: 'It's not as good as it looks, honestly'."

The football star filed for divorce in 2017, a year after Louise appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The former couple, who were married for 19 years, are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau. Three years later, Jamie married Frida.

"One of my best friends introduced us so that made it quite easy," he said of finding his second wife. "Frida had just gone through a divorce a couple of years ago.

"He said, 'You guys are made for each other, you've got the same interests'. And yeah, thankfully she's incredible, she's a great mum, ticks every box, it's just perfect! I'm very lucky."

Frida shares four children with American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. She is also now a proud mum to son Raphael with former footballer Jamie.

Jamie and second wife Frida celebrated their first wedding anniversary back in October but are yet to share any insight into how they celebrated their special day together. After their wedding, the sports pundit shared a series of pictures from the big day and wrote: "We wanted to share some moments from our special day.

"It was a very small intimate wedding with friends and family. Thanks so much for all the kind messages. @davidyarrow it was an honour to have you there to capture it." Frida wrote: "My best friend. My soulmate. My husband [heart emoji]."

