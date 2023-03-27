Davina McCall delights with rare video of daughter Tilly, 19, she shares with ex Matthew Robertson Davina is mum to three children: Holly, Tilly and Chester

TV presenter Davina McCall recently shared a very rare video of herself and her daughter Tilly, 19, with her Instagram fans.

The former Big Brother host, 55, tried out beauty products over video call with her youngest daughter, who now lives in Australia, and Davina's followers loved seeing their close relationship caught on camera, which you can watch below.

WATCH: Davina chats to her daughter Tilly in rare clip

Davina wrote: "This was big for me!! We’ve never done anything like this together before but @garnieruk asked me about the beauty tips I share with my girls and I thought .. who am I kidding?! They give ME all the tips!!

"So here we are... in a bit of a first!! sharing our #garnier favourites... me getting ready for bed... and Tilly waking up in Australia ( she’s moved there... I know, don’t …) Sending u all so much love for Mother’s Day x)."

Davina shares daughter Tilly with her ex-husband, TV presenter and producer Matthew Robertson. The former couple are also parents to Holly, 21, and Chester, 16.

Davina with her former husband Matthew Robertson

In the video, Tilly, who unlike her brunette mum Davina, has blonde hair, shared the sweetest anecdote. She told her mum: "When I get good news, the first person I want to call is you, obviously." Davina looks touched, with Tilly adding: "I know, don't cry, please don't cry. Mum, we're on telly."

The mother and daughter can then be seen trying out several beauty products including face masks and discussing their favourite shampoos and sun creams.

Davina and duaghter Tilly

Davina has always kept the identities of her children hidden to protect their privacy, however, Tilly has now gone public with her social media.

In the video call, the doting mum says: "I kept you private all your life didn't I Tilly?" to which her daughter replied: "I appreciate that thought but I was the one who was like, mum's taking pictures, and I would pose for it." Davina added: "When you said 'I'm going to go public with my account' I was like are you sure? And you were like 'Yep'.

"I miss you so much Tilly," Davina told her daughter.

The star's followers loved the video, with one asking her: "Happy memories, how do you cope with Tilly being in Australia?" Davina answered: "Most of my fam are out there now … she’s so happy, which helps."

Another fan wrote: "My daughter has just moved to Australia too @davinamccall. I know they’re living their best life but it’s so hard xx." A third posted: "Awww Tilly's a gorgeous girl, you must be so proud xxx." Davina replied: "I really am x I have two daughters and a son and I’m so proud of all of them x."

