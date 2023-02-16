Davina McCall makes very rare comments about son as she shares half-term struggle The Masked Singer judge is a mother of three

Davina McCall rarely talks about her three children, Holly, 21, Tilly, 19, and 16-year-old Chester.

But this week she gave a candid look inside her family life as she spoke about the difficulties of juggling the school holidays as a busy working mum.

Davina shared a video filmed backstage ahead of The Masked Singer final. She can be seen show-ready in a gorgeous red dress with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail as she attempts to call her youngest.

"I'm just phoning my son. This is what parenting looks like during half-term," she tells viewers. "He's not picking up…This does not bode well. He's 16. He's probably out on the razzle-dazzles. And where am I? I'm working...

Davina shared an insight into her home life in the candid video

"This is multi-tasking," Davina continues. "I'm on a panel. I'm trying to guess who Rhino is and be a mother at the same time! It's a tough one."

Back in 2018, the star gave a revealing look at her parenting style when she appeared on the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast with Giovanna Fletcher. At the time, her eldest daughter Holly was 16.

On the subject of raising teenagers, Davina also revealed that the best bit of advice she had been given was "never say no".

Davina shares her three children with ex-husband Matthew Robertson

She said: "When I first heard that I was like, 'Are you kidding me', because the stuff they will just come and talk to me about…But the amazing thing is, when my daughter comes to talk to me and asks to come back from a party at one, in my head I'm going, 'Not on your Nelly'. But then we compromise.

"I phoned up the mums and found out all her friends were all getting picked up at 23.30, so I said, 'How about midnight' and so she then felt like she won, and I felt like I have won a bit too. We then don’t have the slamming of the doors."

