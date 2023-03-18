Jools Oliver melts hearts with stunning photos of Poppy as she shares stern warning Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shares five children with wife Jools

Jamie and Jools Oliver celebrated a milestone moment on Saturday as their eldest daughter, Poppy, celebrated her 21st birthday.

To mark the occasion, Jools shared several photos of her eldest child as she grew up, including a beautiful snap of Poppy on the sofa with the sun shining through. Others saw her holding her baby siblings and dressed as a fairy princess on her 11th birthday before progressing to more recent photos of the university student.

In a loving caption, Jools wrote: "To my darling Pops our little legend is now 21. I have never felt so unbelievably proud.

"In a large family full of chaos and noise you are calm, relaxed, sensitive and deeply thoughtful, you are a million wonderful things polite, well mannered, fiercely loyal and funny. Your writing brings me to tears as your empathy runs so deep."

The mum-of-five then encouraged her daughter to live her life, but issued a jokey warning. "Pops you are one of a kind and you belong to us we are so lucky," she said.

"Now you are a young lady with your life ahead fly free little birdie (just don't get a nose piercing or go on Love Island …otherwise you are free but remember I am still the boss)."

Jools shared key moments from Poppy's life

Fans were quick to comment on the thoughtful post with supermodel Helena Christensen saying: "Such beauty and grace, happy birthday."

A second posted: "Ah gorgeous! Happy birthday Poppy! Can't believe you're 21, hope you have the best day!" while others agreed with the rules Jools set out.

But one person was seemingly against them as Poppy cheekily retorted: "I might get the nose piercing."

Poppy joked about rebelling against the rules

Jools doesn't often share photos of her daughters, although fans have been treated to plenty of shots of Buddy and River, but last month she shared a sweet snap featuring all three of her daughters.

The family briefly lived in Los Angeles while Jamie appeared on American television, and the sweet image saw Jools' children playing in a play park.

Remembering the joyful memories, Jools wrote: "Memories of my girls when we lived in LA, the happiest of times." She finished the post with a flower emoji, referencing the floral names of her daughters.

