Mark Wright melts hearts with adorable photo of nephews - and they've grown so much

Former The Only Way is Essex star Mark Wright shared the photo following the London Marathon

Mark Wright is a doting uncle to his nephews and on Tuesday he shared a beautiful photo of his eldest ones after running the London Marathon.

The star has affectionately nicknamed the pair his "biggest fans" and he posted a snap of him holding the pair after his completion of the marathon, alongside a second photo taken six months ahead of the event. The differences between the photos were clear, and not just Mark's floppy hair, as the duo have grown up so much in the timeframe!

WATCH: Mark Wright melts hearts with adorable baby video

The pair had now grown full heads of hair and looked so adorable in their tracksuits as Mark held them in both of his arms. The only thing that hadn't changed was how happy Mark was in both snaps as he held them.

"2 marathons, same 2 fans, 6 months apart," and fans immediately began cooing over the sweet photos.

READ: Michelle Keegan 'obsessed' with striking new addition to £3.5m Essex home

One posted: "Imagine one day if they both run it with you - how fab will that be and what a picture it will make," while a second enthused: "They are more alike than my twins!!"

A third added: "Aww would be great to do this same picture throughout their childhood into young men.. might not be able to hold them up though," and a fourth said: "Those boys are gonna break some hearts when they are older. Move over uncle Mark!!"

Mark was thrilled to be supported by his nephews

The presenter recently marked some family news as his brother, Josh, welcomed a second son, Dustin, who was born 12 weeks prematurely, but was later released from hospital.

Mark sweetly captioned the pictures: "We finally met our little premature warrior Dustin. He's perfect and was so worth the wait. Little Josh seems so big now when holding them together. Love our little nephews to pieces [two blue heart emojis]."

VIDEO: Mark Wright's blighted Mallorca property 1,000 miles from home has the most amazing views

READ: Fans issue warning to Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright over new house update

The star's fans rushed to show their love for the photos, commenting: "Such a special time for you all," "So precious," and: "Congratulations!!!"

It's almost a tradition for Mark to share images of his nephews before a marathon, as he did so again last year. In the caption, the former reality TV show star wrote: "My 2 good luck charms came round for a visit. "1 clearly finds it very funny that I'm gonna attempt 26.2 miles tomorrow whilst 1 seems very worried for me."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.