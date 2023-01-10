Michelle Keegan beams as she cuddles sweet baby – see photo The Brassic actress is a doting auntie

Michelle Keegan, 35, celebrated last year as her dreams came true, moving into her dream home with husband Mark Wright. In a newly released photo, the star looked delighted as she cuddled into a sweet baby in a throwback Christmas photo.

The Brassic actress looked glowing in white trousers and a white and camel striped top as she snuggled into the little tot who had a wide smile on his face.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's luxe cinema room unveiled

Loading the player...

The little one is her beloved nephew, Presley, who was born in May 2022, and the photograph was shared by Michelle's sister-in-law Jess Wright.

Jess penned: "Auntie gives the best cuddles [love heart emoji]."

Michelle looked like a natural

The snap was taken at Michelle and Mark's mega mansion, where they hosted Christmas this time around.

Mark became an uncle for the first time in 2022, when his brother Josh welcomed his first child, a boy called Joshua James Angelo, with wife Hollie back in February.

Mark is a doting uncle

We've since seen Mark doting on both of his nephews, sharing adorable photos and videos of the quality time he's spent with his newest family members.

STYLE: Michelle Keegan is a nineties vision in zippy crop top

Mark's brother Josh is set to expand his brood, and he announced the lovely news on Christmas eve.

"Over half way and we cannot wait to meet you @joshwright4444. Christmas Eve 2022," they captioned a cute video revealing their son holding a sonogram photo.

Mark and Michelle don't yet have children of their own, but a few years ago Mark spoke to The Sun Online about the possibility.

The star wants to start his own family

When asked about starting a family, he revealed: "We say we're going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work.

He went on: "With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I'm 31, we're not having kids anytime before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you're getting two out of the way at once!"

The pair are both 35 now and they moved into their dream home at the end of 2022, which is complete with a playroom, ideal for their wider family to use.

NEXT UP: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's jaw-dropping master bathroom rivals a five-star spa

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.