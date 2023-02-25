Mark Wright celebrates unexpected baby news as brother Josh welcomes second son weeks ahead of due date The former TOWIE star is married to Michelle Keegan…

Mark Wright took to social media with a special message for his brother, Josh, and his wife Hollie, who welcomed their second child 12 weeks ahead of their due date.

Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star, 36, penned the sweet words for his younger brother after a tough couple of weeks in the hospital as his nephew was welcomed into the world weighing just 2.4lbs.

Commenting on a selection of photos of the tiny newborn, shared by his sister-in-law, Hollie, Mark wrote: "Love you all to the moon and back x."

Hollie shared a string of photos of her newborn

One of the photos posted by the doting mother, showed their firstborn, Joshua, who was born in March last year, looking at his little sibling who was in an incubator. Others showed the little bundle being cradled by his adoring parents after what appeared to be a dramatic arrival.

Captioning the post, Hollie penned: "At 28 weeks, 12 weeks early our beautiful baby boy was born 11.2.23 at 6.08 am weighing 2.4lbs. Caught us by surprise for sure but we can’t thank @princessalexandranhs midwives, nurses, doctors and everyone associated enough for making what has been such a difficult time that little bit easier, you have truly been amazing.

"The past two weeks have been manic to say the least along with being very scary and emotional but all we can hope for is our ray of sunshine keeps improving and getting stronger ready to come home in the next couple of months please god.

Hollie and Josh are already doting parents to their son Joshua

"Our baby boy is looking healthy and we simply couldn't love him anymore already. To our family, friends and loved ones that have been by our side you know you mean the world to us and we can't wait until you get to meet him.

"Life throws up the unexpected and can be difficult at times but as they say remember there will always be a happy ending if you are willing to fight for it and he certainly seems to be a fighter…You’ve got this son."

Mark definitely has definitely settled into to uncle life!

Other members of the Wright family were quick to flock in with messages for the couple. Sister Jess Wright penned: "Love beyond words, our little warrior. Love you all."

Mum Carol wrote: " I cannot express how brave, kind, loving courageous parents you are. Hollie, you are a caring brave girl, what you have both experienced you have shown such courage like we have never known. You both are the best parents ever, and this little angel couldn't wish for any better to help him grow into the son you have.

"Every night has been a worry, but you both have never showed it, you both have just showed love and happiness along the way. We love you both and can not wait to cuddle this new bundle of joy. We are proud of you both. Xxxx".

