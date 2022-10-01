Mark Wright is one proud uncle in adorable baby photo The former TOWIE star dotes on his niece and nephew

Mark Wright is one busy man at the moment as he prepares to take part in the London Marathon on Sunday, but he had an adorable break from training on Saturday.

The husband of Michelle Keegan star shared a gorgeous photo where he was lying topless in his bed with his niece and nephew on either side of him. However, the two tots had contrasting feelings about being cuddled by their uncle as one was seen laughing, while the other appeared to be crying with a pacifier in their mouth.

Mark joked about this in his caption, as he posted: "My 2 good luck charms came round for a visit.

"1 clearly finds it very funny that I'm gonna attempt 26.2 miles tomorrow whilst 1 seems very worried for me."

Mark's followers loved the photo, as one commented: "Good Luck! Two great mascots!" and another added: "They definitely look alike, Wright genes are strong there. Good luck tomorrow!"

A third posted: "This made me [laughing emoji]. Very cute," while a fourth added: "Aww they are both beautiful," and a fifth shared their hopes for the future as they said: "It will be nice when you have yours lying there with you."

Mark is one proud uncle

The radio presenter was due to take part in the London Marathon last year, but had to pull out after he sustained an injury just days before the event.

Mark will front Flora's Get Towns Active campaign, which encourages people across the UK and Ireland to take natural steps towards a more active lifestyle.

The star has been melting his fans' hearts on numerous occasions, as he shares photos with his new family members, and earlier this week he posted a sweet video of his nephew giggling.

Some wondered when Mark and Michelle might welcome a child

The clip showed Mark cooing over the baby as he giggled away, the Heart Radio host planted kisses on his nephew much to his delight.

Mark captioned the cute video: "Went to see little man earlier to give him some 'nutty uncle hour' he loves it!!"

Fan comments came flooding in with one writing: "Best video on the internet today," and another adding: "Omg this is just so cute."

A third commended Mark's uncle skills: "Aww what a fantastic uncle the way he was looking at you."

