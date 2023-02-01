Everything we know about Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's relationship timeline Explore the actors and soon-to-be parents' amazing love story

Kaley Cuoco is no stranger to a high-profile relationship, and the actress regularly updates fans with snapshots of her personal life on social media.

This was exactly how the A-list actress announced her most recent exciting romance with fellow Hollywood actor, Tom Pelphrey, in May 2022.

And while The Flight Attendant star has faced quite a bit of romantic turbulence in the past, she and her new beau appear on course for a wonderful life together.

Is Kaley Cuoco in a relationship?

Yes, the Meet Cute star is in a relationship with Marvel actor, Tom Pelphrey. The two have been dating for just under a year but have already been delighting fans by posting loads of adorable insights into their love story on their social media.

Kaley and Tom currently live together in Kaley's $12million dream home in Hidden Hills, Los Angeles.

The adorable couple have been dating since April 2022

Prior to starting her romance with Tom, Kaley had been in several other high-profile relationships in the past. These include a short-term relationship with Man of Steel's Henry Cavill and a secretive two-year-long romance with her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki.

The Camarillo-born actress has also been married twice: first to American tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and second to equestrian and billionaire heir Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022. Both relationships ended in divorce.

How did Kaley Cuoco meet Tom Pelphrey?

Kaley and Tom met during the premiere for the final season of Tom's show Ozark in April 2022. During an interview with USA Today the next month, Kaley was already gushing that their meeting had been love at first sight.

"We have the same manager, and we were set up by [her], which is so Hollywood," Kaley explained. "She [was] like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.' We met at the Ozark premiere, and I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting.

Kaley and Tom immediately understood each other

"It hit me. It was love at first sight," Kaley said. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

The actress is unafraid of committing wholeheartedly to her new love, as shown by the fact that she recently had his name tattooed on her ring finger in addition to the love heart she had inked onto her pinkie back in May.

Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey married?

No, the couple are not yet married. The Flight Attendant star has been very open about whether she intends to get married again in the future.

"Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover," the A-lister told Glamour in 2022. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again," she continued.

The 36-year-old was echoing the thoughts which she shared during an earlier interview with USA Today in May: "I'm really not interested in getting married again," she explained, despite also gushing: "I did happen to meet the love of my life recently."

Kaley has been married twice before, most recently to equestrian Karl Cook

So, while the couple have been spotted wearing rings by fans and have made the serious move of meeting each other's families, marriage does not appear to be on the cards for the pair. But this isn't affecting the close bond the two actors share with each other.

During her USA Today interview, Kaley went on to say: "I'm so happy and I feel like I'm at a different place than I was even a month ago. I talk about this a lot with Tom, who's totally changed me.

"I don't even look at him and say, 'Where have you been all my life? Why didn't I meet you sooner?'" Kaley said. "I don't wish that, and he doesn't either because I had to go through a lot of stuff and really look at myself in the mirror and the things that I have messed up over my past 10 years that I haven't dealt with.

The adorable duo are content to stay as partners

"I've been doing so much work on myself, and then all of a sudden this gift was in front of me, and I'm just at another phase in my life where I want to have a deep partnership. And it hits you like a wave and you're like, 'Whoa, I've never had that.'"

She concluded emotionally: "I've never faced my own issues the way that I have this past year. In the last nine months, I've done a complete 180. I don't think this relationship would be what it is if I didn't go through all of that."

Do Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have children?

Prior to the two actors getting together back in May 2022, neither Kaley nor Tom had any children. However, this is soon going to change, as the happy couple have revealed they will be experiencing the joys of parenthood for the first time in 2023.

Kaley announced via her Instagram that they were expecting a baby together back in October 2022, so it shouldn't be long now until the pair have the opportunity to welcome their first child.

Kaley and Tom shared their news with fans following their gender reveal party

In an excited caption, Kaley beamed: "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Speaking with Extra later in October 2022, Tom shared more of an insight into the couple's feelings about their joyful news: "We're so excited, it's the most incredible thing," the American Murderer actor said. "We feel very blessed, very fortunate, very lucky. Everybody's healthy – it's a beautiful thing," he finished.

Kaley showed off her beautiful baby bump while dressed to the nines at the Golden Globes in January 2023.

