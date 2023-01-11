Kaley Cuoco’s baby bump in sherbet gown will make you do a double take Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in ethereal princess gown will make you do a double take

Kaley Cuoco is just weeks away from having her first child with Ozark's Tom Phelphery, but that didn't stop her from attending the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night.

The mother-to-be was positively glowing as she cradled her blossoming baby bump. Wearing an ethereal lilac gown complete with delicate bow accents on the straps, an empire-waist and sheaths of rippling silk chiffon, the Flight Attendant actress channelled royalty as she graced the red carpet at the star-studded event.

WATCH: All the best moments from the 2023 Golden Globes

Loading the player...

Kaley's sherbert Vera Wang gown totally embodies the American designer's romantic style, elevated by hand-embroidered crystal embellishments and crafted in Wang's signature lilac palette.

Keeping it simple, Kaley styled her honey-blonde hair in a relaxed up-do, making for an effortlessly elegant 2023 Golden Globes ensemble.

Kaley looked radiant in a lilac silk chiffon gown

The pregnant star made an adorable nod to her unborn baby on Instagram following the event. "The 3 of us making our @goldenglobes red carpet debut together!" she wrote, adding: "Pure joy all around."

SEE: Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shows off adorable addition to baby's nursery inside $12million home

TRENDING NOW: 29 of the best red carpet looks from the 2023 Golden Globes

Kaley and Tom looked at each other lovingly in several photos, even sharing a kiss on the red carpet that left fans swooning. "The absolute cutest. You look great momma!" wrote one fan on Instagram, as another penned: "I never comment on celebrity pages. But you are all freaking adorable. Good luck mama. I have been rooting for you!"

Kaley and Tom looked so in love as they graced the red carpet

Tom looked equally dapper at the Beverly Hills event, rocking a slick cream tuxedo with oversize lapels and a smart bowtie.

Kayley announced her pregnancy in October last year, sharing a glowing snap of her and Tom along with a positive pregnancy test.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023, beyond blessed and over the moon…," Kaley penned, immediately receiving messages of support from Sharon Stone, Hilary Duff, Jonathan Van Ness, Julianne Hough, and Zosia Mamet among many others.

Kaley announced her pregnancy back in October 2022

Despite being head-over-heels in love, Kaley has previously ruled out getting married again. The Big Bang Theory actress has been married twice before: to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021.

Kaley was also reportedly engaged to Josh Resnik in 2011 but the couple split shortly afterwards.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.