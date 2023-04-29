Janette Manrara melts hearts with adorable baby photos

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is married to Aljaz Skorjanec…

Janette Manrara had the most adorable update for fans on Friday, when she was spotted filming a string of baby photos on her Instagram Stories.

The sweet video filmed by the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 39, showed her husband of five years, Aljaz Skorjanec, as a baby in a slew of heartfelt family photos, whilst they visited what appeared to be his home in Slovenia.

Janette Manrara shares adorable baby photos

Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Little @aljazskorjanec," alongside a white love heart emoji. The It Takes Two host also added the song Better Together, by Jack Johnson to the adorable update.

One sweet snap filmed by the presenter, showed baby Aljaz riding a red toy car. Another, showed him riding a bike in the sunshine - so sweet! Others captured him enjoying time with other family members and sitting in a paddling pool.

Janette looked so content as she cradled her bump

Janette and Aljaz have been in Slovenia since last weekend on a "baby moon" before welcoming their first child together.

On Thursday, Janette was captured in a beautifully candid moment whilst the loved-up pair enjoyed a romantic boat ride across Lake Bled. The stunning location is situated in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of northwestern Slovenia.

The pair couldn't be more in love

Janette was beaming in the snap, which was taken and shared by Aljaz. The mother-to-be was snuggled up in cosy black coat which she wore over a beige and black chequered shirt. As for her hair, she styled her choppy tresses into elegant waves which were perfectly on display as she looked towards the unbelievable views ahead of her.

The duo are expecting their first children

Janette also documented the picture-perfect day which, as well as the idyllic boat ride, featured a trip to Ljublijana Castle. The first photo showed Janette and Aljaz posed against the vast Slovenian backdrop. The second showed them cuddle in for a quick selfie mid-boat ride.



Alongside the images were the words: "Beautiful day out yesterday in #LakeBled and #LjublijanaCastle. Thank you @feelslovenia," alongside a green love heart emoji. #BabyMoon #MrMrsSkorjanec #iFeelsLOVEnia."

