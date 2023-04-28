Janette Manrara cradles bump for husband Aljaz Skorjanec during romantic date

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals are going to be parents for the first time…

Janette Manrara was glowing on Thursday when she was captured in a candid photo by her adoring husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, during a romantic date.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 33, posted the snap on his Instagram account showing his wife of five years cradling her blossoming baby bump whilst they headed on a loved-up boat ride during their "baby moon" in Slovenia.

Janette looked so content as she cradled her bump

Captioning the photo, Aljaz simply tagged his beloved and the location, Lake Bled, which is situated in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of northwestern Slovenia. The vast backdrop boasts impeccable mountain views and is known to be one of the most picturesque places in the country.

Janette was beaming in the photo and was snuggled up in cosy black coat which she wore over a beige and black chequered shirt. As for her hair, she styled her choppy tresses into elegant waves which were perfectly on display as she looked towards the unbelievable views ahead of her.

© Instagram The loved-up couple jetted off to Slovenia

Aljaz and Janette have been enjoying their pre-baby trip since the weekend and have been regularly documenting it for fans on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the pair looked more in love than ever and packed on the PDA for a sweet video ahead of departing from the Chocolate Village resort where they were staying.

In the sweet video, which you see below, Janette nestled into Aljaz's face and playfully prodded him throughout, flaunting just how loved-up the expecting parents are.

Aljaz Skojanec and Janette Manrara pack on the PDA for new 'baby moon' update

On Sunday, they shared a sweet selfie enjoying the sunshine and both rocked black sunglasses to pose for the sweet snap.

Janette appears to be thoroughly enjoying her time away

Janette, 39, slipped into an oversized hoody in a sporty grey hue, meanwhile, Aljaz opted for a casual polo shirt.

Captioning the post, Janette penned: "Happy weekend [sparkle emoji]. Going to switch off for the weekend and enjoy a little #digitaldetox while on our #BabyMoon. Hope your weekend is a great one whatever you get up to!"

