Kevin Clifton melts hearts with sweet photo alongside baby Minnie

The former Strictly pro shared a glimpse into his weekend with Stacey Dooley and their daughter Minnie

Kevin Clifton looked every inch the doting dad as he cuddled up to his baby daughter Minnie for a sweet photo on Sunday.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who welcomed his first child with partner Stacey Dooley in January, gave a glimpse into their quiet weekend as he told followers he was having a "relaxing Sunday with my Minnie."

The photo showed Kevin, 40, sitting on a chair with his three-month-old daughter's head resting on his shoulder and her arm wrapped around his back.

Kevin and Stacey rarely show their newborn daughter on social media, but proud mum Stacey also recently made an exception as she shared a photo showing her holding her in her arms.

"BFFs 4eva," she sweetly wrote alongside the snap, which was shared on her Instagram Stories.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed their first child together earlier this year

The former Strictly winner described Minnie as "the love of my life" during an appearance on The One Show at the beginning of April, and she had nothing but good things to say about motherhood.

"Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child," she told hosts Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas. "I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic."

Asked how she was doing after the birth, a beaming Stacey - who was on to promote her latest documentary, Ready For War - replied: "I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Kevin and Stacey welcomed their first child in January

Kevin, meanwhile, previously revealed his "guilt" at being apart from Stacey and their newborn during an interview on BBC Morning Live in February, as he toured alongside Maisie Smith in Strictly Ballroom: The Musical. Find out what he had to say in the video below…

Kevin Clifton opens up about parenting guilt

