Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton welcome first baby - and reveal the gender Congratulations to the new parents!

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Taking to social media on Tuesday Kevin shared a photograph of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents," revealing that the Strictly Come Dancing couple welcomed a little baby girl called Minnie!

On Instagram Stories, Kevin wrote: "Our daughter Minnie is here," and on his main grid post fans were quick to send wishes of congratulations.

"Huge congratulations to you both, how lovely," penned one, and: "Aww so pleased for you both. Congratulations mummy and daddy and welcome to the world Minnie," added another.

The couple are yet to share a picture of their first born daughter, but we wait with baited breath to see the little one!

They announced their pregnancy back in August. Kevin uploaded a snap of Stacey showing off her baby bump, and said: "We're having a baby! [heart emojis] And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant."

A short while later, the TV presenter posted a Polaroid snap and announced: "Gaaaaaaang... We are having a baby! So bloody delighted." She added: "Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. [heart emoji]."

The lovebirds first met when partnered together on the BBC dance competition back in 2018, with Stacey helping Kevin to score his first Glitterball trophy.

The couple shared this image online

Exactly when the couple started a romantic relationship is not known, but they did confirm their romance shortly after her ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott gave a tell-all interview in April 2019. At the time, Stacey insisted that there was no overlap between the relationships.

While it's clear that the pair are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter previously joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would "end up divorcing her".

Congratulations to the new family

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, she confessed that she is in no rush to marry Kevin, who has been married three times. "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

The star added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

