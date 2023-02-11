Kevin Clifton reveals professional change following birth of daughter with Stacey Dooley Strictly champions Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed their daughter last month

Kevin Clifton's life has completely transformed since he and girlfriend Stacey Dooley welcomed their daughter Minnie, and now he's facing a professional change in his life as well.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the father-of-one revealed that Maisie Smith would no longer be dancing alongside him in Strictly Ballroom, with her role being filled by former Coronation Street and Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes. Making the announcement, the star shared a poster featuring him alongside Faye in her new role.

In his caption, Kevin wrote: "Delighted to announce @faye_brookes will be taking over from the awesome @maisiesmithofficial as Fran in @strictlyballroomtouruk."

Fans supported the move, with Catherine Tyldesley posting: "Loving this combo" while a second added: "Saw Faye in my panto in Southampton she was great so I’m happy to see her in Mayflower very soon."

But some were worried as to why Maisie had left the production, although it is common for actors to only be in stage productions for a limited run.

Maisie's final performance in Strictly Ballroom will be on 25 March, with Faye taking over from shows after 27 March.

Kevin will soon be performing with Faye Brookes

Kevin and Stacey have had fans cooing over the past few weeks as they have shared various insights into their lives as parents of their newborn.

Stacey showed off an original sketch of Mickey and Minnie Mouse that was sent to her daughter, and over the weekend, Kevin couldn't help but share his excitement over the present whilst revealing the incredibly sweet way he refers to his daughter on social media.

"This is the coolest thing ever from @disney for our Minnie," he captioned a photo of the sketch alongside a red heart and mouse emoji.

Quickly reacting to the post, Stacey posted several emojis, including a crying face, a present and a mouse, just like Kevin, clearly making reference to daughter Minnie.

