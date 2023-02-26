Stacey Dooley melts hearts as she cradles baby Minnie in adorable new photo The former Strictly star shares her daughter with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley has been sharing glimpses of her life as she adjusts to new motherhood since giving birth to baby Minnie last month.

The first photos of the tiny tot were spotted as the new mum and her mother were enjoying a walk. On Sunday, the former Strictly contestant melted her fans' hearts once more as she shared the sweetest images of her little girl.

In one, shared to the star's Instagram Stories as well as to her grid, Stacey cradled Minnie to her chest as she took a mirror selfie.

The documentary filmmaker was the epitome of casual new mum chic in blue jeans and a baggy white sweater, with her signature red hair pulled back.

Little Minnie wore a white onesie and clutched onto her mum, with her back to the camera as she looked over Stacey's shoulder. The star revealed in her Stories caption: "We came to stay with daddy," referring to her partner, former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton.

The broadcaster captioned the adorable mother-daughter moment: "Too QT to not make the grid," adding a bow emoji. Her fans loved the glimpse into Stacey's new family life, with one commenting: "Little Minnie and her dancing legs!"

Stacey shared some adorable photos on Instagram

Others added: "Gorgeous girls," "Baby toes, chunky knits and gorgeous people," and: "Oh, that's melted my heart. You so deserve that little bundle… beautiful picture x".

In a second photo, shared only to her Instagram Stories, Stacey uploaded an image of her daughter snoozing on top of a plush bed at The Pig hotel where the duo was staying.

Little Minnie chilled out on her mother-daughter holiday

Earlier in the week, the mum-of-one took to social media with a never-before-seen pregnancy photo taken before welcoming her newborn.

The 35-year-old was spotted sporting a vibrant pink crop top, which displayed the early signs of her little arrival, and pair of oversized blue denim jeans as she filmed her latest documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over in the US, which began airing this month.

