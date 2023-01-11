Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey rocks sassy mini skirt in new photos The 21-year-old daughter of country legend Tim McGraw channeled her mom Faith Hill's elegance

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter Audrey lit up Instagram on Wednesday with a seriously moody snap styling out a delicate chiffon mini skirt and cropped sweater.

The 21-year-old star shared a duo of snaps with her followers, captioning her post with a series of emojis. Channelling her inner performer, Audrey's dramatic photos were taken against a curtain backdrop, lit in a vibrant sunset orange so her silhouette was highlighted.

Her brunette hair cascaded down her back as she effortlessly swept it to the side. The budding songstress left her fans in awe with her casual ensemble. "Tangerine Dream!" commented one fan, as another gushed: "The second one has so much mood." A third penned: "Iconic."

Faith and Tim's youngest daughter Audrey was the last to move out of their five-bedroom, ten-bathroom family home in Nashville – but it looks like she is thriving in her New York City apartment following her move to the Big Apple to attend college.

Audrey shared a stunning sunset snap to Instagram

Despite flying the nest, Audrey still receives endless support from her parents, who didn't hold back when wishing their daughter a happy birthday last month.

Tim kicked things off with a typical dad post, sharing a hilarious photo of Audrey when she was younger, and showing just how grown up she is by juxtaposing it with two current snapshots, and of course he included his song, My Little Girl.

The 21-year-old star often channels her mom's elegance

"Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" he wrote, adding: "We are so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become.... You make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you. Happy birthday 'my little girl.' We love you so much!"

Audrey isn't the only one of Tim and Faith's children who have relocated to NYC, their 25-year-old daughter Gracie is also living it up in the city - and her home is major apartment goals.

Audrey shares a close relationship with her dad Tim

Gracie and Audrey are likely super excited to have her own apartments, but the stars are leaving behind a seriously impressive family home.

The 1883 superstars live in Tennessee in a palatial home which has 22,460-square-foot of space. According to statista.com, the average US abode is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size.

