Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated by McGraw family, Jennifer Garner and more as they mark 35th wedding anniversary

The Forrest Gump star and the Volunteers actress have been married since 1988

It is a special day over at Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's house, as they are celebrating quite the milestone moment in their relationship.

Sunday marked the longtime couples' 35th wedding anniversary, having tied the knot back on April 30th, 1988.

Their relationship dates all the way back to 1981, when they first met on the set of ABC's sitcom Bosom Buddies. They later starred as each other's love interests on 1985's Volunteers.

Rita took to Instagram over the weekend to commemorate the special day, sharing an adorable photo of her and Tom, where the actor is fondly looking at his wife, who is smiling and looking down at the yellow frosted cake with "Happy Anniversary" written on it that he is handing her.

"35 years of marriage. April 30 1988. Love is everything," the actress wrote in her caption, and she was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages from plenty of her celebrity friends.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters Audrey and Gracie McGraw both commented: "Love y'all," as Jennifer Garner added: "Happy anniversary, Rita! Congratulations!" and Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson commented: "Happy anniversary you two!!!!!!"

Leslie Odom Jr., Nikki Reed, Sean Hayes, Jessica Capshaw, Nia Vardalos, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maria Shriver, Linda Thompson, Rosie O'Donnell, and Rachel Zoe all also commented congratulations.

Tom and Rita met back in 1981 when the actor was still married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, and they didn't publicly confirm their relationship until 1986.

© Getty Tom and Rita at the Nothing in Common premiere in 1986

Tom has never denied that there was an instant spark between him and Rita, and has been credited as previously telling GQ: "Rita and I just looked at each other and – kaboing – that was that," adding: "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied."

They share sons Chester "Chet" Hanks, 32, and Truman Theodore Hanks, 27. The Forrest Gump star is also a father to Colin Hanks, 45, and Elizabeth Hanks, 40, who he had with his ex-wife. She passed away in 2002 after a battle with bone cancer.