Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters look so different in unearthed childhood photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Gracie, 26, Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 21, have had a close bond since they were kids, and that remains to this day.

Relatably, the sisters can't resist looking back on their formative years with cringe from time to time, which was Maggie's approach with a recent social media share from back in April.

She posted a throwback of the trio — a hilarious product of its time given their styling.

Youngest Audrey was positively glowing as she showed off her smile with missing baby teeth in her gray zip-up sweater and patterned skirt.

Maggie, meanwhile, sported a signature Justin Bieber hair swoop circa 2010 while wearing a butterfly-patterned Juicy Couture shirt with a gold chain, cardigan, sweats, and a large handbag.

But it was Gracie who took the cake, appearing almost unrecognizable with her long brunette locks and glasses, donning an orange wrap top and jeans that certainly aged her.

© Instagram The McGraw sisters have definitely had quite the glow up

Maggie joked in her caption with a reference to recently single (at the time) Taylor Swift's seminal "All Too Well": "You can't get rid of it…cuz you remember it…all too well."

Gracie clearly got the memo as she first left a comment simply saying: "Thank you," and followed it up with: "I look 40 years old."

That seemed to be the common sentiment among their friends, as one of them also wrote: "OMG, I thought Gracie was the adult in charge! LOL!! So cute girls," and another added: "I'm CRACKING UP at all the hair in this and that Gracie looks like the babysitter hahahaha sooo funny."

© Getty Images Maggie and Audrey recently joined their parents on the red carpet as well

Audrey, meanwhile, simply quipped: "Damn we looked good," while another one of their followers joked: "This is what I needed today."

The three sisters have all followed in their country royalty parents' footsteps in one way or another. Maggie, who studied Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University, was part of a rock band named Sister Supply while in college. Audrey is currently studying at a performing arts school which has campuses in Los Angeles and New York.

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters

Gracie, meanwhile, is a rising star on Broadway who has performed at showcases such as Broadway Sings and displayed her talents as a vocalist on social media.

Tim confessed in a recent interview with ET that when it came to vocal ability, though, his three daughters AND his wife had him beat. When asked about whether he'd have them join him on tour, he responded: "Maybe I'll talk them into it.

© Getty Images While all three have displayed musical talents, Gracie in particular is stepping into her own on Broadway

"Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with Mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family."

