Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw looks fabulous in filter-free photos from beach vacation The 21-year-old is the iconic country couple's youngest daughter

Spring may be just around the corner, but Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Audrey McGraw, has escaped the Northeastern cold nonetheless.

The 21-year-old daughter of the iconic music couple is making proper use of her spring break, and has jetted off somewhere much warmer and tropical.

Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith and Tim, who married in 1997. They also share daughters Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 24. Audrey's name is a nod to her mom Faith, who was born Audrey Faith Perry.

WATCH: Tim McGraw gets nostalgic about cross country trips with his daughters

Loading the player...

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie wows in nearly nude mini dress

Audrey took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snippet of her time off of school with her followers, during which she appears to be vacationing in St. Barth's or another neighboring island.

She shared a black and white photo of herself walking down the street, leaving shiplap homes with shingle roofs and a tropical mountain range behind her, simultaneously flashing her washboard abs.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter celebrates very famous relative on special day

For the vacation shot, Audrey wore a black bikini top with a tiered, flowy white skirt, paired with platform, open-toed espadrilles, and she accessorized with a silk bandana around her long, jet black hair.

Audrey escaped NYC's winter cold

"Bag o' watercolors secured," she joked of her arty look in her caption, and Rita Wilson – a good friend of the McGraw's who recently made Audrey's sister Gracie her plus one for the BAFTAs – commented: "Get to some painting!"

MORE: Tim McGraw shares heartbreaking family moment for him and Faith Hill

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's big news calls for family celebration

Others complimented her with: "Love the look girl!" and: "Gorgeous Miss Audrey!" as well as: "Love this pic!" as another follower of hers added: "Very pretty."

The 21-year-old recently attended several fashion shows during NYFW

Audrey is the youngest of the three McGraw sisters, and is following in her parents' footsteps with an aspiring career in the entertainment industry. She currently attends the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles.

Her older sister Gracie has similar interests, she has a passion for Broadway musicals, and has previously performed for Broadway Sings. Meanwhile, the middle sister, Maggie, has a Master's degree in Sustainability Science and Practice from Stanford, has worked as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper – a Democratic representative from Tennessee – and is currently studying for the LSAT.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.