Lila Moss makes stunning appearance alongside mum Kate at Met Gala 2023

Kate and Lila Moss are the complete embodiment of the phrase ‘like mother like daughter.’ The duo made a glistening entrance to the Met Gala 2023 as they arrived arm-in-arm and clad in coordinating Fendi alongside Kim Jones himself. The two were among a host of famous faces who paid tribute to the great late Karl Lagerfeld by attending this year’s exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Twenty-year-old Lila mirrored her supermodel mother in peach tones as she hit the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The emerging runway star sported a voluminous, marabou feather construction that was beautifully manipulated into the form of an hourglass. A sheer bustier corset married the sculptural upper and lower section of the garment that exuded 1920s decadence.

Kate, 49, opted for something a touch more streamlined. The nineties break-out star oozed vintage glamour in a delicate silk slip dress complete with a weblike lace white trim. She topped off her slip attire, one of her signature looks, by layering up with detachable, georgette-style sleeves in the palest shade of blossom pink.

The mother-daughter duo both wore their finely styled blonde hair down loose and added a frosting of diamonds to their matching outfits.This marks the Moss' second Met Gala appearance together. Last year, Lila graced the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art clad in sheer bedazzled Burberry, demonstrating just how much smouldering looks do run in the Moss family.

Following in her mother's runway-ready footsteps, Lila is on her way to becoming the next big thing in the fashion world - having walked the Versace runway back in September 2021 for Milan fashion week, modelled for Fendi, Marc Jacobs Beauty and Ermanno Scervino - as well as gracing the cover British Vogue.

Lila's father is curator and creative director Jefferson Hack, and he is also the co-founder of print and digital platform Dazed Media. Up until recently, Lila resided in Highgate Village in north London with her mother, but she now lives with her father in Islington. Lila is an only child.

