Blake Lively alludes to plans with newborn with Ryan Reynolds as she skips out on Met Gala

The Gossip Girl star was the talk of last year's Met Gala after a Statue of Liberty-themed gown

Blake Lively left celebrity and fashion fans disappointed when she revealed last week that she would be skipping out on this year's Met Gala after her jaw-dropping turn last year.

The actress, 35, took to Instagram on Monday, May 1, the day of the event, referencing her absence from the star-studded gala and revealed how her newborn with husband Ryan Reynolds would be keeping her busy instead.

© Instagram Blake revealed she was at home caring for her newborn instead of at the Met

Posting a selfie of herself in her bathroom, she showed that she was in the midst of using a breast pump for her baby, who was born during the holiday season.

"First Monday in May," she wrote alongside the snap, alluding to her absence from fashion's most prestigious night, further soundtracking it with Fergie's 2007 song "Glamorous."

The actress was asked by reporters at the reopening of Tiffany & Co's Flagship Store in New York City what she had in store for this year's Gala, a tribute to the legacy of Karl Lagerfeld.

© Getty Images The mom-of-four was the star of the 2022 Met Gala in her transformative Versace gown

When asked if fans will see her on the carpet on May 1, she replied: "You will not, but I will be watching." As reporters complimented her on her previous look, Blake answered: "Thank you, that's very sweet. I'll be wearing that on my couch on Monday."

In 2022, Blake and Ryan were co-chairs of the event, with the former starting off the evening in an opulent copper couture confection.

But halfway up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Arts the bow of her Atelier Versace dress was "unwrapped" by several waiting assistants to reveal a blue skirt, making for a truly dramatic red carpet surprise, which you can watch in the video below. Ryan looked just quite spiffy himself in a chocolate brown velvet suit.

Blake accessorized her Versace gown with elbow length gloves, (which she also changed from pink to blue) and a decadent tiara which was a nod to the theme of the evening, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with many of the outfits expected to pay homage to the theme of "Gilded Glamor and White Tie."

