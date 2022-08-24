Dylan Dreyer couldn't be more excited right now, as she took to social media to reveal that her beloved children's book, Misty the Cloud, was getting a sequel.

The proud Today star shared the exciting news with her almost 800k followers on Instagram alongside a picture of the new book, Misty the Cloud: Friends Through Rain or Shine.

She shared a heartfelt message with the post, which touted her as a "New York Times bestselling author," as well, enthusiastically revealing: "Misty the Cloud has a sequel!!

"I can't wait to introduce you to new characters like Raye, a sunbeam, as Misty and her friends learn about compromise, sharing, and dealing with good days, bad days, and everything in between!"

"And I couldn't tell her story without you learning about a new weather topic too! What do you get when you combine rain and sun? Find out soon," encouraging her followers to place their pre-orders soon.

Dylan announced the sequel to her children's book

She was quickly encouraged with a slew of congratulatory messages, with one also writing: "So excited and happy for you," and another commenting: "I can't wait to read it."

Dylan had shared earlier that the sequel will be released on 13 September, and while it could potentially keep her away from Today if she chooses to embark on book tours and the like, her fans couldn't be more thrilled.

And simultaneously, the acclaim continues to pour in for the first of the series, with the NBC star recently asking her followers to vote for the book for a major honor.

"HOORAY for Misty the Cloud!! She's in the running for Favorite Illustrated Character in the Children's Book Council's 2022 Kids' Book Choice Awards," she shared earlier in the month.

Misty the Cloud is up for a Kids' Book Choice Award

"She's up against some incredible characters but I know she'd love your vote! Link is in my bio and as always thank you for your support!! #kidsbookchoiceawards #noadultsallowed," she continued, with many already pledging their vote.

