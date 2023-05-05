Jennifer Lopez shares rare glimpse into family life with husband Ben Affleck and five kids

The Let’s Get Loud hitmaker opens up on her blended family

In a heartfelt appearance on The View, Jennifer Lopez shared a rare glimpse into her family life with Ben Affleck, 50, and their five children.

And the actress couldn't help but rave about her husband's exceptional parenting abilities.

The 53-year-old pop sensation, who tied the knot with the actor last year, said that watching him raise their children brings tears to her eyes.

"He's an amazing dad. It brings tears to my eyes. He is honestly the best dad I've ever seen. He's so involved, he teaches me about how to interact with the kids sometimes," she shared.

Describing Ben as a "present, loving dad who cares," Jennifer admires how in tune he is with their children.

"He's just so in tune, he's such a brilliant guy anyway like he's so learned in so many things, and you can just tell when he's had his kids, he read every book and everything you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it and is present and that's all you can ask for."

The couple has combined their families, with Jennifer having 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben sharing Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with former spouse Jennifer Garner.

As a mother of teenagers, Jennifer admitted that it's been challenging to see her children start to individuate themselves from her.

"This is the time where your kids don't want to talk to you, and they kind of individuating from you, and it's all necessary, and intellectually I understand it. But my heart! My heart!"

In addition to her family life, Jennifer's career continues to thrive. She stars in the upcoming Netflix film The Mother, which is set to release on Mother's Day. In the action-packed film, Jennifer plays an assassin determined to keep her daughter safe, requiring extensive combat and sniper training. "It was a lot of fun, but it's a lot of work," she said.

Although Jennifer wishes she had the opportunity to take on such roles earlier in her career, she still finds it empowering to do so now.

"And it's exciting to be able to do it now, I think for me, it's really kind of empowering and makes me feel strong and good."

