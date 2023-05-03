Jennifer Lopez reveals what twins Max and Emme really think of Ben Affleck and his parenting style

Jennifer Lopez could not be more in love with being a mother, gushing about her twins Max and Emme, 15, on Wednesday's episode of the Today Show.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb while promoting her upcoming Netflix film The Mother, the actress, 53, opened up about their relationship with her husband and their step-father Ben Affleck, 50.

Hoda said: "I love looking at images of you and your kids and Ben, because there's a certain way they look at Ben," to which JLo replied: "Yeah, they love Ben!"

"There's such a connection," Hoda continued, to which the singer responded: "He's a wonderful, wonderful father, and a father figure to them as well.

"He has his own three beautiful children, and us. He's fantastic, he really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. They love him, and they appreciate him and so do I."

When the NBC host asked about how she was processing her kids growing up so quickly, she joked: "They're teenagers, and they're giving it to me!"

© Getty Images Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

She continued: "They are becoming adults. They are challenging everything in life and they're looking at everything.

"And these kids have so much information, so much more than we had, so they're thinking and talking about things and life in so many different ways than I was thinking and talking when I was 15 or 16 years old."

Hoda, 58, is also a mom to young daughters Hope, 6, and Haley, 3, and discussed with Jennifer the idea that in their generation, they were more likely to follow the rules laid out for them.

"And they don't!" Jennifer asserted. "They're challenging everything and looking at everything, which is great for our world. I think they're going to change the world, if I'm being honest. They're going to make it so much better than what we did."

© Getty Images Ben welcomed three kids of his own during his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Ben himself is a father to three children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner (from 2005-2018), those being Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, and both Jennifers have been extremely supportive of each other and their blended family.

