Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family are front and center for very special Christmas The singer delighted fans with a glimpse inside their life

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple and they made sure it was everything they'd dreamed of.

The star revealed in OntheJLo.com that she and Ben had double the fun this year with their offspring and she explained why she called it a Hummingbird Christmas.

Jennifer wrote: "I’ve been hunkering down at home (and loving it) since I wrapped my last movie, just getting ready for the holidays! I like to create a theme for every holiday."

She continued: "I wrote a song called Hummingbird for my new album, This Is Me … Now. To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love. They’re very agile—can fly forward, backward, and up and down. They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK."

Talking about her children, Emme and Max - who she shares with Marc Anthony - and Ben's kids with Jennifer Garner, Samuel, Seraphina and Violet, JLo said: "So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme. We have blended families, doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!

Jennifer looked radiant for her first Christmas since being married to Ben Affleck

"I wanted to have a tree in the house that was a hummingbird tree, reminding us that everything done in love and with love will always be OK."

She also shared photos from inside their lavish home, which looked incredible.

The couple threw an impressive party over the holidays too, when Ben joined Jennifer onstage to sing a duet.

Ben shares his three children with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner

Partygoers' videos and snapshots from the night revealed some of the ways the new couple made sure their attendees had a blast, and they got to enjoy a pizza station, an outdoor bar, a gingerbread replica of their own home, and a hot cocoa station.

