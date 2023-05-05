Gwyneth Patrow’s daughter Apple’s incredible reaction as her mom spills about her famous exes

During this week's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow candidly discussed her sex life, while her 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, was present on set.

Apple, Paltrow's look-alike, humorously covered her ears in embarrassment as her mom ranked her exes' bedroom skills.

Host Alex Cooper shared a video of the teenager's reaction on Instagram, writing: "LMAOO ily Apple thanks for supporting the show... and your mom on this ep."

Apple sported a Rolling Stones sweater, casual jeans, and dark oval shades in the clip. She pretended to scream while covering her ears, with a popular TikTok audio playing in the background: "Oh no, oh no."

Fans were quick to comment on the hilarious post, with one stating: "People thought she was looking at her publicist but it was really her daughter."

Another added, "Such a great episode!!! Loved her being so open and spilling the tea!!" A third fan expressed, "I absolutely loved this episode."

Gwyneth, 50, openly discussed her past relationships with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt.

She praised both men as "good kissers" but struggled to pick a favorite, saying, "Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup].

And then Ben was, like, technically excellent." the actress also noted, "I can't believe my daughter, [Apple], is listening to this!"

In the podcast, the Goop founder revealed that Ben made her laugh more, while Brad was a more romantic partner and the better actor.

Gwyneth was engaged to Brad in 1996 but called it off in 1997. She later dated Ben on and off from 1997 to 2000.

Following their split, she began dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, whom she married in 2003.

The couple has two children: Apple and 17-year-old Moses.

The former pair "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, and she is now married to "Glee" co-creator Brad Falchuk.

