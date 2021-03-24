Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter has got her back! This week the star took to Instagram to share a photo of a sweet handwritten note that Apple had left for her after a bad day.

The message, written on a piece of blue card, reads: "I love you. I'm sorry you're having a stressful day." "It's the little things," proud mum Gwyneth wrote, along with an apple emoji.

Loading the player...

The Oscar-winner's famous friends and fans were quick to comment on the post, with both Liv Tyler and Rachel Zoe leaving a series of red love heart emojis. Actress Molly Sims joked, "I wish my kids did that. When I'm stressed, they just call my name repeatedly until I answer."

One follower commented: "The best kinda love notes," and a second wrote: "We all needed that note today!"

Gwyneth, 48, shares Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. In a recent appearance on People (The Show!), the star spoke about her bond with Apple, and admitted they have started to swap clothes!

"Apple borrows from my closet. Although I did take a hoodie from her about two weeks ago. So, fair enough. But she likes my t-shirts and my shoes. She likes my shoes," Gwyneth revealed.

"Apple gives me beauty tips all the time. She's really amazing at doing eyeliner and all that kind of stuff, so she tries to get me to be a little bit more glam at home, which I just am not."

The Goop founder went on to describe her experience of raising Apple as "really interesting". She explained: "Because as she's come into her own, it's almost like, you know, it's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?' She's so bright and so funny ... she's hilarious."

Read more HELLO! US stories here