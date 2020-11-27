Gwyneth Paltrow surprises with rare photo of both her children The Iron Man actress shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow surprised her fans on Thursday when she shared an incredibly rare family photo with both of her children, Apple and Moses.

The touching family snapshot was in honour of her late father, Bruce's birthday, with the trio visiting his "resting place" on Thanksgiving Thursday.

Captioning the photo, the Hollywood actress wrote: "On this November 26th, I was able to visit my father's resting place (on his birthday) with these two loves of my life.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Life has incredible highs and lows. Perhaps feeling it all at the same time is the art."

Her fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Happy Thanksgiving to your beautiful family! Your dad is right there with you, always..." Another added: "Beautiful - sending love to you and your family."

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

Others couldn't help but mention the strong resemblance between Gwyneth and Apple, who posed arm in arm wearing dark anoraks. "I’m having trouble figuring out who’s the younger, (Gwyneth) or Apple?" Another said: "I can’t believe how big Apple and Moses are!"

It's not the first time fans have commented on the similarities between mother and daughter. Last week, Gwyneth posted a montage of images of her and long-time friend Mary in honour of her birthday, and her followers were quick to point out how much she looks like her own offspring in the snapshots.

"OMG baby Apple was so much like baby Gwyneth," wrote one.

Fans often point out the strong family resemblence

Gwyneth recently opened up about co-parenting with ex-husband Chris Martin on The Drew Barrymore Show. She revealed: "Chris and I committed to putting them first and it’s harder than it looks because some days you really don't want to be with the person that you're getting a divorce from.

"But if you’re committed to doing family dinner, then you do it. You take a deep breath and you look the person in the eye and you remember your pact and you smile and you hug and you make a joke and you just re-commit to this new relationship that you are trying to foster."

