Gwyneth Paltrow makes surprising confession about daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and has appeared in countless movies – but don't expect her daughter, Apple, to have seen any of them.

The Oscar-winning star made the surprising revelation on Thursday that her 17-year-old has not watched one of her mother's films.

In fact, it's not just Apple, but Gwyneth's son, Moses, 15, has also not gone out of his way to see his mother's life's work.

Appearing on the premiere of Shop TODAY With Jill Martin, Gwyneth was asked by the host which of her movies was her children's favourite.

The 48-year-old responded: "My kids have never seen me in a movie.

"I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has seen me in a movie."

After a stunned reaction from Jill, Gwyneth explained: "She said she likes me here like how she knows me and it's weird when I'm on screen."

Apple has never watched one of her mother's films

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

In a recent appearance on People (The Show!), the star spoke about her bond with Apple, and admitted they have started to swap clothes.

"Apple borrows from my closet. Although I did take a hoodie from her about two weeks ago. So, fair enough. But she likes my t-shirts and my shoes. She likes my shoes," Gwyneth revealed.

Gwyneth shares Apple and Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin

"Apple gives me beauty tips all the time. She's really amazing at doing eyeliner and all that kind of stuff, so she tries to get me to be a little bit more glam at home, which I just am not."

The Goop founder went on to describe her experience of raising Apple as "really interesting".

She explained: "Because as she's come into her own, it's almost like, you know, it's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?' She's so bright and so funny ... she's hilarious."

