Gwen Stefani's children's alternative living situation explained - see photos

Gwen Stefani's boys may have been born and bred in California, but there is somewhere else they call home now - and it's very different from life in the Golden state.

The Voice judge co-parents Apollo, nine, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and her hubby, Blake Shelton, 46, is a hands on stepfather too.

So-much-so, when he married Gwen, 53, he introduced them to an alternative existence in Oklahoma.

The trio were used to calling Los Angeles home, however, the country music star was eager to give them a glimpse into how he was raised. Not that it was easy to begin with.

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Blake revealed one of the biggest hurdles they encountered as a family was adjusting from life in Hollywood to rural living in his home state."The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?'" he said of Zuma and Kingston. "I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

That has all changed now, and if Gwen and Blake's Instagram feeds are anything to go by, the boys are hands on at the Oklahoma farm - as is their mom.

Most recently, Gwen gave fans a glimpse at what they had been up to at their expansive property and shared photos and videos of the group on tractors, sewing crops and turning over rocks!"

When it comes to burning things, starting fires and throwing hatchets," Blake has said. "You better get out of the way!”Gwen is embracing the change as well and confessed: "We have a new life there."

© Getty Images Blake is stepdad to Gwen's three children

While they don't have any children together, Blake adores being a stepfather and the challenges it brings. Gavin is still a huge part of their lives, but Blake is also determined to be the best parent he can be.

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," he said during an interview on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather in 2021. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

Gwen Stefani with middle son Zuma during Spring Break

But Blake revealed he has the perfect role model to follow. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

© Instagram Gwen and Blake split their time between California and Oklahoma

© Getty Images Gwen and Blake enjoy making music together

© Getty Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have gone all out on their Easter decor

© Charley Gallay/PMA2014 Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale

© Getty Images Gwen launched GXVE in 2022

© Instagram Gwen and Blake welcomed kittens

