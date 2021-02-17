Blake Shelton reveals reality of being step-dad to Gwen Stefani's children Gwen is a mum to three boys from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale

Blake Shelton will officially take on a new role when he marries fiancée Gwen Stefani – that of step-father to her three boys.

Gwen, 51, is a mum to sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale shares romantic photo – son Kingston approves

And in a new interview this week, country singer Blake, 44, reflected on his responsibilities to the boys following the start of their romance in 2015.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals Blake's romantic proposal nearly didn't happen

"There's definitely nothing easy about it," The Voice star said during an appearance on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

MORE: Gwen Stefani's style is stamped all over her $13million LA mansion

But the star revealed he has the perfect role model to follow. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

Blake and Gwen with her eldest boys, Kingston and Zuma

While Blake clearly takes his role within the family seriously, he also focuses on having fun with the boys.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's never-before-seen engagement picture is completely unexpected

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am," he continued. "Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

The country star has opened up his relationship with her boys (pictured with Apollo)

Gwen and ex Gavin have been successfully co-parenting their children since their split in 2015; their divorce was finalised in April the following year.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's ex Gavin Rossdale pays heartfelt tribute to sons in rare family photo

The British rocker previously told People magazine that he is always looking for ways "to be a better father" and that over the last few years he's learned a lot about parenting.

Bush rocker Gavin is a doting dad to his sons

It also helps he thinks his children are pretty fun to be around.

"My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together,” he said. "But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

Read more HELLO! US stories here