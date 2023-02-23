Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's shift in family dynamic as sons prepare to welcome a sibling The No Doubt singer shares her three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and is now married to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and her three boys are about to welcome a shift in their family as they await the arrival of a baby.

The Voice judge's children, Apollo, Zuma and Kingston, are to become big brothers as their older sister, Daisy Lowe, is expecting her first child imminently.

The British model and Gwen's sons share Gavin Rossdale as their dad and they're all eagerly awaiting the birth of the baby.

While Gwen, Blake and Gavin co-parent the children in Los Angeles, they revel in any chance they get to see Daisy, who resides in the UK.

Daisy and her fiance, Jordan Saul, announced the pregnancy in October 2022 with a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: "I wanted to share some news with you - Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you."

Daisy is ready to become a mom very soon

Gavin will become a proud grandfather and his sons will likely dote upon their younger sibling at every chance they get.

Daisy will give birth in her home country, which is also the birthplace of her dad. So, the mom-to-be can expect some visitors headed her way.

Last year, Gavin shared some lovely photos featuring all four of his children to pay tribute to the "better versions" of him.

Gwen and Gavin's children will be eager to meeting their new brother or sister

The doting father had shared the images during Daisy's visit to LA in the summer to mark Father's Day.

He wrote: "Welcome to my world. The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me. "Oh the joy they bring, and yes there's Chewy bottom left, and our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized."

Daisy enthused: "Always the best being with you all."

