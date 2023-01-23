Lilibet Diana's exciting year: what's in store for Harry and Meghan's daughter in 2023 Lilibet lives in Montecito, California with her royal parents and brother Archie

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's youngest child, Lilibet Diana, turns two in June and as the royal tot leaves the baby stage behind for toddlerdom, there are many new experiences and developmental milestones ahead of her.

There is also plenty going on in the lives of her famous parents and their royal family members in the UK, with several important events happening in 2023 – it's an action-packed year for little Lilibet. Find out what's in store for Lilibet Diana this year…

WATCH: Dad Harry reveals who Lilibet is most like

Lilibet's development at 19 months

There's a lot going on in the world of a toddler around the 18-month mark, from walking to using basic words to communicate.

According to Unicef's parenting page, "At this age, children love to play and explore. They begin to show some independence and may play pretend and point at objects they want. They also begin to understand what things in the house are used for, such as a cup or spoon.

"Your toddler may have temper tantrums around this age, when she/he grows frustrated trying to communicate how she/he feels."

Lilibet on her first birthday

Big brother Archie's birthday

There's bound to be excitement in the Sussex household on 6 May because Lilibet's older brother turns four!

Like most toddlers, Lilibet will likely get the most joy from playing with the boxes and wrapping paper of Archie's gifts, and then there's party games, cake and balloons to revel in.

Archie's birthday falls on the exact day of his and Lilibet's grandfather King Charles' Coronation in 2023. It's not yet known if the Sussex family will attend the occasion due to the ongoing family feud.

Archie plays on the beach in California

Prince Harry and Meghan's anniversary

The 19 May will see more celebrations in Lilibet's home in Montecito, California, as it's the fifth wedding anniversary of her parents, Harry and Meghan.

The couple tend to mark special events in their lives in private at home with close friends so they may choose to do this or simply celebrate with their children, or a romantic date just the two of them.

Lilibet's second birthday

Sweet Lili turns two on 4 June! We bet she can't wait for her birthday celebrations.

In 2021, the family celebrated her first birthday in the garden at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, with family and friends and we got a glimpse of Liibet's stunning, multi-tiered cake in the couple's recent Netflix docu-series. We may also be treated to a new official photo of Lilibet on her birthday.

Lilibet with her birthday cake in 2022

Lilibet's development at two years

As Lili turns two, she'll likely be 'into everything' like toddlers are.

Unicef's parenting page reveals: "By the age of two, your toddler is talking, walking, climbing, jumping, running and bustling with energy. Your child now has a growing vocabulary and acquires new words on a regular basis. She/he can sort shapes and colours and may even show an interest in potty training.

"As your little one grows more independent, she/he may show signs of defiance as she/he begins to push boundaries and explore the world around her/him."

Lilibet feeds the family's chickens

Trooping the Colour

We wonder if the Sussexes will travel back to the UK for King Charles' first ever Trooping the Colour parade as monarch on 17 June? The royal children typically join their parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the RAF flypast which they all adore watching.

It's mummy Meghan's birthday!

Lilibet will surely have lots of hugs and kisses for her mum on her birthday on 4 August this year, when Meghan turns 42. We imagine a fun-packed garden party with friends in the grounds of their mansion with the kids running around – and lots of cake.

Mum Meghan with her daughter

First anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death

A sad day for Lilibet and her family this year will be on 8 September, as her father Harry remembers his grandmother, the Queen who passed away on this day in 2022. Harry may ask his children to be involved in a tribute to their great-grandmother in some way, such as laying some flowers in her memory.

Lilibet was named after the late Queen Elizabeth, whose childhood nickname was Lilibet.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, Lilibet's great-grandmother

The Invictus Games

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event run by Prince Harry to support wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, who are serving and veterans. Harry and Meghan attend the event each year, and this year's games run from 9 – 16 September.

Neither Archie or Lilibet have joined their parents at the event before and it's unlikely we'll see them there this year, which means a few days without their parents at home. Fortunately Meghan's mum Doria lives nearby and we imagine she'll help care for the children.

The 15th of September is also Prince Harry's birthday, so we wonder if he will be with his children for his special day.

Halloween fun

The Sussex family like to celebrate the spooky night of 31 October and previously held a Halloween party at their house.

Appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2021, Meghan revealed that Archie had dressed as a dinosaur and Lilibet was a skunk like Flower from Bambi. We wonder what they will dress as this year.

