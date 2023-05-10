Prince Harry prepares to return to the UK – will Meghan Markle join him?

Prince Harry spent a whirlwind 24 hours in London last week as he returned for the King’s coronation.

Having landed in the UK on Saturday morning, he was already on the way to Heathrow by 2pm on Saturday afternoon, just as his family members were on their way to Buckingham Palace for their balcony appearance.

But it seems the Prince is preparing for another visit to his homeland – and fans are speculating whether he will be joined by his wife Meghan Markle.

Meghan was last in Britain in September 2022 when the couple attended the funeral of the late Queen.

But she chose not to attend the coronation on 6 May, instead remaining in Montecito, California, with their children. The historic celebatio0ns fell on the same day as son Archie’s birthday.

Harry’s upcoming visit will see him enter the witness box as part of a High Court trial with a tabloid newspaper published.

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

Other celebrities involved include singer and former Girls Aloud member Cheryl, the estate of the late singer George Michael, ex-footballer and television presenter Ian Wright and actor Ricky Tomlinson.

Out of the wider pool of people bringing claims, “representative” claimants were selected as “test cases” to go to trial, including Harry.

The other people selected for trial are former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman and actor Michael Turner.

MGN is contesting the claims, arguing that some have been brought too late.

Last month, lawyers for the group of claimants said that all the witnesses on their side would be giving evidence in person.

This means the Duke, who is expected to give evidence in June, will make a second visit to the High Court this year.

The trial comes after Harry made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in March to attend a preliminary hearing in his separate claim against Associated Newspapers Limited – the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.