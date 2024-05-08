Prince Archie blows out candles in rare birthday video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie has turned five, with the young royal celebrating his big day on the anniversary of his grandfather King Charles' coronation; 6 May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to celebrate in private, deciding against sharing a photograph of their son on his birthday like the Prince and Princess of Wales do for their children each year.

While royal fans may not have seen Prince Archie on his birthday, celebrations from previous years suggest the young royal was showered with love on his milestone day.

In a throwback video, shared on the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Prince Archie was seen showing off his candle-blowing skills when it was his sister Princess Lilibet's first birthday. Watch the sweet moment in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Archie blows out birthday candles for Princess Lilibet

The family threw a garden party at their UK home Frogmore Cottage, and Archie was seen climbing onto the table to help his sibling out with the task. Prince Harry and Meghan looked on in delight as they cheered the sweet moment.

If that was the celebration the Sussexes held when their daughter was just one year old, we can only imagine the fun that was had at home for Archie's fifth birthday.

© Netflix Prince Archie celebrated his 5th birthday this week

The rare clip wasn't the only glimpse that fans got to see of Frogmore Cottage during the course of the six-part programme, as video clips and photos were also released from inside the couple's kitchen, where they have a large marble-clad island and modern pendant lights.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore House until they left the UK in 2020. While the sprawling property remained their base for occasional visits across the pond, King Charles forced the couple to vacate the property in 2023.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet at Frogmore

Frogmore Cottage likely holds a special place in Harry and Meghan's heart, given that it was where their son, Prince Archie, spent his first years growing up.

Another clip taken from their Netflix documentary showed Archie splashing around in the bath inside the humble property. Prince Harry's double can be seen reaching out of the bath with his hair wet from the tub while his proud parents looked on with smiles on their faces

© Photo: Netflix Dad Harry helps his son Archie take a bath

The little one was sitting in a roll top bath, the kind you'd commonly see in hotel rooms with vintage style taps at one end. Behind the Sussexes, a shower cubicle can be seen and there is also a glimpse of a vanity unit with fluffy towels hanging by it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £2.4 million of taxpayer money renovating the property, before paying it back in full when they moved to California.

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

The extensive renovations were reportedly inspired by Soho Farmhouse, with the couple opting for vegan and organic paint in the nursery as well as the installation of a yoga studio.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £2.4 million on renovations for Frogmore House in Windsor

Meghan called on Vicky Charles of Charles & Co design studio to turn the royal residence into a total zen den. Vicky spent 20 years as Global Head of Design of Soho House, so was somewhat of an expert in creating impossibly chic interiors.