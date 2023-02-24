How Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are showing support for their children's future careers The Wednesday actress and her longtime husband are proud parents to Dylan and Carys

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have encouraged their children to carve out their own path in the world - and they're behind them all the way.

Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, have grown up in the spotlight but their famous parents insist they've kept them grounded.

At one point, Catherine revealed both her son and daughter wanted to follow in her and Michael's footsteps and enter the entertainment industry. But now, it seems they're both looking at an alternative career path.

Speaking to Parade in December 2022, the Welsh actress said: "They’d love to join the [acting] business! My son has done theater production since high school. They’ve both been to drama camp."

She then elaborated and revealed: "But they also love learning and are history buffs."

With acting being just one of their passions, what else are Carys and Dylan interested in?

"My son graduated from Brown University this year and he studied political science," Catherine added."He’s doing internships and working on political PACs."

Dylan supported his famous dad at the premiere of his latest movie while Carys remained at college in New York

And as for her youngest? "My daughter is currently studying foreign relations and diplomacy at school. They got their brains from me, though my husband likes to differ," she quipped.

Their steer away from "the business" may come as a surprise to Catherine, who previously said "it's in the cards" for her children to make their mark in the acting world.

At the time she also said both she and Michael were excited for them to be actors.

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" she said on an interview on Today. "But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft.

Catherine and Michael's daughter looks just like her famous mom

"They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that."

She added: "My kids went off to summer camp every year, to theater camp with all the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say.

"I just presume that it's in the cards and I'm very excited to see whatever journey they happen to go on."

