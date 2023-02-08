Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter shares sadness over missed family reunion The Ant-Man actor has been married to Catherine since 2000 and shares two children with her

Michael Douglas was surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday for a very special moment - but his daughter, Carys, sadly missed out.

The actor was joined by his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son, Dylan, 22, at the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles, however their youngest couldn't make it.

Michael took to Instagram with a fun video which can be seen below, featuring them all excitedly arriving at the event.

WATCH: Michael Douglas flanked by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan for family reunion - but daughter Carys is missing

The camera panned around to them as they geared up for the red carpet. Michael captioned the post: "On our way to the Quantumania premiere. Here we go."

Carys, 19, was one of the first to comment and wrote: "Wish I could be there. Miss you guys."

The teenager likely remained in New York where she is attending college. Carys left home in 2021 and Catherine was almost in tears as she bid farewell to her youngest child.

Michael's wife and son joined him on the red carpet

At the time, she shared a video of Carys "packing her bags," and it prompted her to take a walk down memory lane with some old family videos.

Alongside the social media post, she wrote: "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!!

The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books."

Carys couldn't be with them for the premiere but she sent a message of support

"Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos, don't tell her I posted this," she wrote alongside a crying face emoji.

The 57-second clip that accompanied the post showed a young Carys sat on her parents' bathroom floor whilst talking about "artic babies", including a "very, very cute" tiger, a fox and two polar bears.

