Michael Douglas' all-natural appearance at 78 sparks reaction - what he's said about aging

Michael Douglas may be approaching 80 but he's not letting anything slow him down. The celebrated actor - who has a five-decades long career - recently took to Instagram with a message for fans and his appearance sparked a conversation.

Michael looked all-natural with his white hair slicked back casually and dressed in casual attire of jeans and a button-up T-shirt.

His filter-free appearance was a hit with his social media followers who praised him for being down-to-earth and aging with grace. They commented: "I give huge kudos to you for allowing yourself to age like a normal person and not going down the Hollywood plastic surgery craze. Huge respect," as another added: "He looks so healthy and sounds so good. It is nice to see."

Others called him "handsome," and "amazing," and delighted in his uplifting message about welcoming a new season. He said: "Well Spring is here! I hope it is where you are! We got some crazy weather out there but I’m seeing those flowers come right on up! Let’s hope we have a good one! Wishing you all a wonderful Spring! MD."

Michael is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, and they have two children together, Carys, 20, and Dylan, 22. He's been open about his feelings on aging and previously confessed it helps to give him focus.

"The upside of aging is that you choose how you spend your time much more carefully," he told the Mirror. "Rather than just going with the flow, you wake up in the morning and you think about what you are going to do that week."

© Getty Images Michael is a proud father to his three children - pictured here with son Dylan

He confessed that Catherine and his children "always tease me because I’m planning holidays three to six months ahead.

"But there’s much more planning your time because all of a sudden, you don’t have this infinite amount of time. Your time is finite now."

Michael survived tongue cancer in 2010 and this also gave him a new outlook on life and how precious it is. "It feels like a rebirth after you go through cancer and come out of it — you see priorities differently," the Fatal Attraction actor gushed of his family - including oldest son, Cameron.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael Douglas are also doting parents to their daughter Carys

"You have a much deeper appreciation of marriage, of your children — you see everything a little bit clearer and a little brighter." Although he's still heavily invested in his career and continues to make blockbuster movies, Michael says there are a few challenges that come with getting older.

"Memory is tough," he said. "Memorizing lines takes longer and I don’t like that anxious feeling that you don’t have it locked in." But at 78 he's going strong and feels fortunate.

"In most jobs, they kick you out at 65," he added. "So I love what I am doing and it keeps me going. I can only play so much golf."

