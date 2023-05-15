7 rare photos of Ben Shephard's two sons with wife Annie

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard is a popular TV host amongst viewers for his down-to-earth fun persona and dashing good looks.

Off camera, Ben, 48, is a dad to two children, Sam, 17, and Jack, 15, who he shares with his wife Annie. The couple first met when they were in their early twenties and married on a private island off the coast of Devon. Annie runs an interiors website called The House Editor.

Ben is notoriously private about his home life, however, he sometimes shares photos of his wife and sons on his social media. See seven rare pictures of Ben's kids below…

WATCH: Ben Shephard Shares Fun Video Of His Sons Mudsliding

Ben Shephard's wife and sons

Ben sometimes gives a glimpse into family life

Ben shared this photo of his wife Annie walking with their sons and wrote: "Saturday afternoon putting the world to rights!! Love being able just to stroll about and listen to these two tell it like it is - which to be fair is mostly all #fortnite and have to say am always impressed with Mrs S ability to show interest."

Ben previously revealed he absolutely loves this photo of wife Annie with their boys

The star also posted this sweet snap of his wife strolling with her arms around her sons. Such a special moment captured on camera.

Ben Shephard's family

We love this wholesome picture of the Shephard clan all together.

Ben, his wife Annie and their sons

Ben captioned the snap: "Out for a Sunday afternoon walk trying to capture a lovely pic, just to have two numpties consistently ruining the moment. Apparently they’re adding humour to a soppy bit of nonsense!! they’re right - but won’t tell them that."

MORE: GMB's Ben Shephard flooded with support after sharing emotive update on son Sam

Ben Shephard with his sons

© Photo: Instagram Ben and sons toast marshmallows

Back in 2019, Ben shared this picture of himself and his boys, telling fans: "Post BBQ (which I nailed) #marshmallow toasting! We also threw a bit of last year's school work onto the fire in a cathartic purge of the boys school pain! Amazing how flammable an entire geography project on rivers, riverbeds, currents, filtration and currents actually is."

Who can relate to this sibling photo? Ben posted: "What starts as cuddle soon becomes a bundle- Sam has just received his #10 @parkrunuk t-shirt! All v chuffed for him- as you can see though what started as a congratulatory pat very quickly became an all out bundle/wrestle/war #boys #wrestling #bundle #thatescalated."

Ben Shephard and son Jack

Here are Ben and his youngest son Jack enjoying a round of golf in September 2000.

"Cheeky 9 holes yesterday with Jack @stgeorgeshillgc - needless to say he took me to the cleaners! The weekends go too fast, especially when I lose the money to the kids."

MORE: Ben Shephard's rarely seen mancave is so quirky - watch

Ben Shephard's son Sam

Ben and his sons Sam and Jack enjoy Park Runs together on a regular basis

Ben and his oldest son Sam sport similar hairstyles in this rare photo. The dad and son were at a park run together – how lovely they enjoy the same sporty hobby.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.