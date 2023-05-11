GMB's Ben Shephard flooded with support after sharing emotive update on son Sam

The ITV star had a relatable dad moment as he reflected on his son growing up

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard was every inch a proud dad as he penned a heartwarming tribute to his eldest son Sam, who is set to turn 18 this month.

The TV star, who mostly keeps his children out of the spotlight and off social media, took to Instagram with an emotive message marking his son's final day of education.

Ben shared an adorable picture of his now-teenager when he started his first day of school. In the throwback snap, Sam Shephard, who would have only been around four at the time, posed on the front steps of his family home in his school uniform beaming at the camera as he held onto his book bag.

"So around 14 years ago this little lad had his first day of school, full of joy, smiles and the most enormous shorts in the world!" Ben wrote in the caption. "Today is Sam’s last full day of lessons before study leave starts for his A levels. It seems like only yesterday he was barely as tall as the letter box, now he barely gets through the front door!!!

"To anyone else sending their younguns off for the last day of school- where has the time gone??? Good news is we don’t look a day older right???

"Good luck to them all for their exams and whatever comes next! By the way he never did grow into the shorts!!"

© Instagram Ben occasionally shares photos of his family life on Instagram

Fans were quick to react to the Tipping Point presenter's sweet post, flooding the comments section with their own experiences of parenthood.

"Best of luck to Sam for his exams. And what a cute picture!" wrote one fan, as another wrote: "Feeling this today about our ‘little one’ on last official day."

© Instagram The GMB star recently shared a photo enjoying a family BBQ with his sons

"Bless, it’s scary how quick the time goes by, hope they all get on good," a third well-wisher wrote.

Who is Ben Shephard's wife?

Ben is a proud dad who shares his teenage sons Sam, 17, and Jack, 15, with his wife Annie, who he married back in 2004.

© Instagram Ben has been married to Annie for 19 years

The couple, who first met when they were in their early twenties, tied the knot on a private island off the coast of Devon, surrounded by a small number of friends and family.

While at the time Ben's television career was taking off, Annie was forging her way in the world of interior design, and today she is a successful interior designer who has worked with the likes of House and Garden, Glamour and Elle Decor.

