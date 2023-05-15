Kyra Sedgwick poses with rarely seen mom, 91 – and fans are in love

The Closer actress is close to her family, which also includes her husband of 30 years Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick took to Instagram this mother's day in order to celebrate her 91-year-old mom Patricia – and fans can't get over how adorable the two are together. Alongside six photos of her mother, The Closer actress – who is married to Footloose star Kevin Bacon – also shared two hilarious videos which showed how fit and healthy the nonagenarian remains despite her age.

"I literally can't keep up with her," Kyra, who is also in great shape, said laughing to herself. Watch the full video featuring the couple below.

WATCH: Kyra's 91-year-old mom shows off her challenging walking speed

Taking to Instagram, alongside her post Kyra penned the caption: "A compilation of me trying to keep up with my 91-year-old Mom, literally…and more!" before adding sweetly: "Happy Mother’s Day Mom! To many more years of trying to keep up with you."

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra and Patricia at the subway station

Fans fell immediately in love with the rarely seen couple, with one commenting: "Love everything about this. Happy Mothers Day to the both of you." Others were very moved by the post: "You are truly blessed that your mom is still with you and amazingly mobile and her mind is sharp," said another commenter, adding: "I lost my mom when I was 21! Cherish every moment."

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra's mom Patricia in their kitchen

"The health and wellness of those we love is such a wonderful gift," said another person. Meanwhile, there were also many people inspired by Patricia. "Please let this be me at 91! You should have her share life tips," advised one fan.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram The sweet mother daughter duo posing for a photo together

"OMG FIERCE AND FIT!! ASPIRATIONAL!" posted actress Marcia Cross, who has worked with Kyra on the charity fundraiser telethon for Stand Up to Cancer in the past. Finally, to round up all the love which was shared on Kyra's post this Sunday, another fan simply put: "Your Mom is awesome! You rock too! Happy Mother’s Day to you both!"

The 57-year-old actress is a mom to two grown up children who she shares with her husband of over 30 years, Kevin. Taking to her Instagram story, Kyra also celebrated her own motherhood through posting two throwback photos which featured her with a baby Sosie and baby Travis.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra with a baby Sosie

Travis, now 33 years old, also took to his socials, sharing a post captioned: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of the fabulous mama’s in my life." The actor and musician dedicated the post to Kyra, Patricia, and his girlfriend Angelina Sambrotto, who has recently along with Travis got a kitten named Faust.

© Angelina Sambrotto on Instagram Travis Bacon's cat Faust

While Kyra's daughter Sosie has not been active on Instagram this mother's day, Kyra has been regularly sharing other insights into her family over the last week. On Wednesday, the Loverboy star posed with her famous brother, Robert.

The duo posed on the steps of Cipriani 25 Broadway as they attended the 20th anniversary of the Nova Ball, which helps rising talents in the worlds of stand-up comedy, theater and music. Kyra looked absolutely stunning in a fitted mini-dress that was cinched at the waist and some daring thigh-high boots. Robert looked equally as smart for the glamorous event in a stylish navy suit that he paired with brown shoes and a strikingly bold tie.

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Patricia Sedgwick is 91-years-young

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram The Closer actress is very close to her mom

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Another of Kyra's photos of her mom, this time from her Insatgram story

© Kyra Sedgwick on Instagram Kyra posing with a baby Travis

