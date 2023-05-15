Christie Brinkley leaves fans in awe with carbon-copy looks identical to daughter Sailor in unearth photo

It comes as a surprise to very few people that Christie Brinkley's youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, is her mom’s total twin.

While the model's fans are all well aware of the mother-daughter duo's similarities, that didn't stop them from being left in total awe over her latest throwback photo.

Sailor, 24, is Christie's youngest daughter with her ex-husband Peter Cook, to whom she was married to from 1996 until 2008. She also shares with him her first and only son, Jack Paris, 27, plus she had her first daughter, Alexa Ray Joel with ex-husband Billy Joel. The former couple were married from 1985 to 1994.

In a new throwback photo shared on Instagram, while Sailor isn't in it, fans of Christie can't help but see her youngest daughter in Christie herself.

The throwback snapshot seems to have been taken in the late 1980s, as it sees the actress' other daughter, Alexa, who was born in 1985, as a toddler. It also captures her late grandmother, Christie's mom Marjorie "Marge" Brinkley, carrying her on her hip.

Throughout the three photos, the two women are pictured trying to teach little Alexa how to blow a kiss, and while certainly a beautiful throwback of three generations of Brinkley women, fans couldn't help but call out to Sailor, and how much it seems like she's the one in the photo!

"These photos with your mother are beautiful, and these photos of you look EXACTLY like Sailor," one fan wrote, as others added: "Wow at first I thought you were @sailorbrinkleycook!! Wow she looks so much like you!" and: "You look just like Sailor," as well as: "Eternal blessings on YOU from bringing such great beauty into the world: Alexa and Sailor!" plus another fan added: "Sailor, you and your mom look exactly alike. What a gorgeous photo and memory of you three."

The sweet series of throwbacks was posted in honor of Mother's Day in the US on Sunday, and Christie wrote in her caption: "My mom was teaching Alexa to blow kisses," adding: "That's what moms do best... teach us to always love more."

© Getty Alexa and her mom also have their similarities

She concluded: "And my mom was an expert at making her kids and grandkids feel very loved too," next to a red heart emoji.

Aside from noting her and Sailor's similarities, fans of course also wished the star a very happy Mother's Day, and remembered her late mother fondly, writing: "What a gift your mother was and is," and: "She was the beautiful, warm hearted OG of course," as well as: "Oh you have her radiant smile!"

© Getty The three Brinkley women in 2017

Christie's mother passed away aged 81 in September of 2012. She lived in Sag Harbour, not far away from her daughter's beloved Bridgehampton home. Her father was Herbert Hudson, though she later took on her stepfather Donald Brinkley's last name, who her mom married when she was three. He was a television writer, director, and producer, and passed away just months before Marge, also in their Sag Harbour home.

Scroll below for more photos of Christie and her family.

© Getty The Brinkley bunch at an NYC event in 2018

© Getty Christie and Sailor were on Dancing with the Stars in 2019

© Getty Images Christie with her son Jack

© Getty Images The three women appear to be tight-knit

© Getty The twinning mother-daughter duo at a fashion show

