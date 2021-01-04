Ben Shephard shares rare snap of wife and sons as he sends heartfelt message The Good Morning Britain star wished fans a happy New Year

Ringing in the New Year with his family, Ben Shephard delighted fans after sharing a rare snap of his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam on Instagram. Taking to social media to wish his 436k followers a happy New Year, the Good Morning Britain star's photo showed the Shephard clan enjoying a country walk, which he captioned:

Ben enjoyed a walk in the country with his family

"Happy New Year!! We've had an official New Years Eve cobweb blower-outer! All those drinks always seem like such a great idea!!! The Boys still can't go five yards without kicking, punching, jumping on, tripping or pushing each other or generally brawling, but have to say there's a feeling of optimism about the New Year and what's to come. I hope you've been able to smile as the year ends and you have a cracking 2021! #Newyear."

Receiving a number of heartfelt replies, fans were quick to send their well wishes to Ben and his adorable family. "Happy New Year to you and the famalam. All the best for 2021," wrote one. "Happy New Year Ben and family. Lovely picture", added another.

Ben has previously shared photos of his home in Richmond

Ben currently lives in Richmond with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam. As expected, the family have been spending more time than ever at home since the coronavirus pandemic began, and Ben has also revealed more of the inside on social media including the stunning garden, and the gorgeous open plan living and dining area where their Christmas tree had been installed.

In a recent clip, the GMB star showed off his festive decor, revealing that the family's tree is in fact 10 years old.

"It's done," he captioned it, as he showed off the transformation after decorating. "We've had this tree for 10 years and it's still doing the job – most importantly it doesn't drop needles!! Think @Mrsannieshephard has done a great job, as ever ably distracted by me and the boy. Right now for the eggnog!!"

