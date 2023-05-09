Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor embraces changing bikini body with mom's approval

Sailor Brinkley Cook had a message for fans on Monday when put her bikini body front and center for an important reason.

The daughter of Christie Brinkley shared a powerful statement alongside an image of her posing in a two-piece swimsuit, looking out at the ocean.

She wrote: "As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well… so let's all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are. Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine."

Sailor continued: "Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive. They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish.

"Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and [expletive] the rest. I love you."

Christie was one of the first to respond and wrote: "That’s my girl."Fans commented: "@christiebrinkley she is your girl, she's remarkably strong, beautiful, ambitious, loving and kind!!! Blessed to be your daughter," and, "@christiebrinkley She got it from you."

Christie has two daughters, and a son: eldest Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with legendary musician Billy Joel, to whom she was married from 1985 to 1994; Jack Paris Brinkely Cook, 27, and Sailor with Peter Cook, who she was married to from 1996 to 2004.

Sailor recently took to Instagram to share a stunning black and white portrait shot of herself with her mom and sister Alexa. The three women were dressed in white button-downs and nothing else, aside from a pair of pumps.

"I just love my ladies so much," Sailor endearingly wrote in the caption, and her mom replied back in the comments section under the post: "I just love my babies so much."

© Getty Christie is a proud mom to her three children

Earlier this year, Sailor recreated one of her mom's most iconic campaigns alongside other celebrity offspring, including Ella Travolta and Brooklyn Beckham.

They featured in Silk's Nextmilk campaign, which recreates the Got Milk? ads. Rather than cow's milk – which has seen a decline in sales since the rise in popularity of non-dairy milk – they are promoting Silk's oat milk and other plant-based dairy alternatives.

Sailor reflected on the opportunity to be able to recreate the ad, telling People: "I think those [Got Milk?] ads are so iconic, and bringing that into this new world of being plant-based and having these amazing alternatives is so fun."

She added: "I think my mom is also so iconic, so anything that I can do in my life to make her proud is exciting to me."

