Gwen Stefani's son Kingston surprises famous mom in sweet moment as family mark special occasion

Gwen Stefani has taken to Instagram to show how her extended family celebrated mother's day on Sunday, and the celebrations included an adorable gift from Gwen's son Kingston, 16.

The Tragic Kingdom artist started the day's celebrations off with a delicious looking waffle breakfast courtesy of her oldest son. Kingston's treat for his mom was garnished with plenty of strawberry sauce, icing sugar, and served with raspberries and blueberries. In a video showing off the culinary creation, Gwen kicked the celebrations off by saying: "Thank you Kingston! Happy Mother's Day everybody."

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Kingston's mother's day breakfast for his mom

In The Voice star's other photos and videos from her day with Blake Shelton and their children, Gwen also revealed that her brother Todd's children had joined them for the day. Posting to her Instagram story, the 53-year-old singer shared a sweet photo of her youngest son, nine-year-old Apollo with his cousin Leo Stefani, along with the cute caption "Cousins!"

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Apollo with his cousin Leo

It was possible to see the family resemblance between Leo and Apollo, who is Gwen's third child from her time with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, just as the family resemblance between Gwen and her brother Todd has been evident in the past.

The day was also filled with fun from her and Blake Shelton's newest additions to their large blended family – their cat's adorable kittens. During the day, the kittens were allowed to explore new parts of the house to play with all the visiting family as well as its usual residents – including Gwen's second son Zuma, 14 – and even took it upon themselves to conquer climbing Blake at one point!

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram The kittens climbing all over Blake

It was clear from Gwen's Instagram feed that mother's day in the Stefani-Shelton house this year was just as much about celebrating their cat's recent motherhood as it was Gwen's. But taking to her Instagram page late in the day, Gwen also shared a sweet tribute to her mom for the special occasion. "Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mom, and all the Mom’s out there," she wrote alongside a video filled with photos of her and her parents.

In the video, Gwen's mom showed off an apron adorned with the handprints of many of her grandchildren, including Gwen's niece Madeline. Madeline is the daughter of the 'Rich Girl' singer's sister Jill, and may also have been present with her siblings at Gwen and Blake's family gathering along with the star's other nieces such as Leo's older sister Stella, who has featured on her aunt's social posts before.

But while the exact guestlist for Gwen and Blake's party is unclear, what is obvious from the videos Gwen shared is that those present were having a great time. The couple have previously spent time hosting friends and family at their Oklahoma ranch, such as when they held a pizza party there in April.

The Voice stars took their hospitality outside to enjoy the scenic views of a lake on site and they served up pizza and drinks for family and friends. The pair's picture-perfect surroundings looked like they could have been ripped from a postcard, and in the video which they shared of the event following their previous Easter celebrations at the property.

© Getty Images Gwen's brother Todd Stefani with his wife and their two children in 2013

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram One of the family's kittens

© Getty Images Blake is stepdad to Gwen's three children

Gwen and Blake at their ranch

