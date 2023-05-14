Gwyneth Paltrow shares surprise photos with look-alike daughter Apple as she reveals special 'double celebration'

Gwyneth Paltrow's holiday weekend celebrating Mother's Day in the U.S. is extra special because of her daughter, Apple Martin.

While the Goop founder was definitely showered with love for the special day, meanwhile her attention was on her eldest daughter, whose 19th year around the sun fell on Mother's Day.

Her mom was overjoyed by the coincidence, and made sure that among the Mother's Day celebrations, her daughter was feeling the love she deserves on her own special day. Apple is the star's daughter with her ex-husband Chris Martin, who she was married to from 2003 until 2016. They also share a son, Moses, who is 17.

Gwyneth took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post to Apple on her big day, sharing not only a slew of photos of the teenager throughout the years, but also a beautiful tribute in her honor.

The first snapshot is a photo of the birthday girl all grown up, while the other captures them in a sweet, no-filter moment, and the third sees Apple when she was much younger, and like a true amalgamation of her mom and dad.

In her caption, the wellness mogul wrote: "Happy Birthday my angel," adding: "Thank you for sharing your birthday this year with Mother's Day, a fitting conjugation, a double celebration of you and what you have given to me – the GIFT of being your mom."

She continued: "I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation," and further wrote: "To behold you as a 19 year old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride and meaning! I can't take it!"

Giving a glimpse of what the two got up to on both of their special days, she concluded: "Thank you for making me brunch, I am making you dinner!! I love you so much, forever and ever, mama."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Apple are carbon copies of each other

Apple, ever the nepo-baby, received an outpour of congratulations from dozens of her mom's celebrity friends, with Tracy Anderson, the actress' longtime trainer, writing: "Happy Birthday Apple!!!!!! WOW are you everlastingly impressive!! Slide three melts my heart! Happy Mother's Day and Happy Birthday you beautiful beings! Love you both," as Kate Hudson wrote: "Aw beautiful women! Love you. Happy bday and mamas day," and Demi Moore quipped: "Happy Day to you both!!"

The 19-year-old herself responded with: "I love you so much mama. You are the best mother and woman I know," as more messages came in from stars such as Tom Brady, Christina "Tinx" Najjar, Penelope Cruz, Paris Hilton, Chelsea Handler, and more.

© Instagram Apple looks like her mom as much as she looks like her dad

Apple just wrapped up her first year at Vanderbilt, and her mom is treasuring the time she has with her back at home, after what she said was a "horrible" send-off back in 2022 for the start of her freshman year.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," she previously told People, adding: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

© Getty Apple looked all grown up while attending a Chanel show in 2023

© Getty Gwyneth with her mom Blythe Danner, and Apple, ion 2007

© Getty The mother-daughter duo enjoying a concert in London in 2005

© Getty Chris and Gwyneth were married for 13 years

© Instagram Gwyneth with her two kids Apple and Moses

